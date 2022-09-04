Indore: Good news for late night workers and students pulling all-nighters during exams! Indore will soon be open round-the-clock to provide food for those mid-night hunger pangs and other services as well. The Indore district administration has decided to provide 24X7 working activities in areas around the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridors to attract investment. “Efforts are being made to start this within a week,” an official told PTI.Also Read - Video: Karni Sena Youth Leader Stabbed to Death Publicly in MP's Itarsi

Local administration held a meeting with police officials, business establishments and elected representatives on Saturday in Indore to discuss the roadmap for opening of such activities in certain areas of Madhya Pradesh's biggest city. "It was suggested to open round-the-clock working not only to support IT companies, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) establishments, but also to strengthen the city economy. The CM had issued directives to work in this direction," Collector Manish Singh said.

"The issue was delayed due to elections, but now it has been decided to open round-the-clock activities around the BRTS corridor in a phased manner and later other big squares will be included," the collector said.

FOOD ZONES AND OTHER COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES TO COME UP

At first, increased security and enhanced public transportation system needs to be in place, according the collector. He said that there will be a “negative” list of activities like bars, liquor shops which will not be allowed in such areas. “The administration is initially going to allow all activities except those in the negative list, but the barred activities will be updated as and when required in accordance with the circumstances,” he said.

A portal will be developed so that the outlets which want to run round-the-clock activities can register themselves.

Economic activities like food zones and other commercial activities up to 100 metres on both sides of the BRTS will be set up.

The public transport will be operated at a lower frequency as BRTS connects the city’s IT hub and areas where students, who study late in the night, reside.

Singh said, “Initially, the commercial establishments will take decisions according to their financial feasibility, but the administration is going to allow several activities.”