Indore: Birth in any family is an occasion of bliss and enjoyment especially when the female happens to be a white tigress and a first-time mother. At Indore zoo, officially known as the Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, Madhya Pradesh, the nine-year-old white tigress Ragini is the center of everybody's attention and utmost care after she gave birth to three beautiful cubs on Sunday morning. But what is even more amazing is that out of the three babies, two are tricoloured, i.e., a combination of white, orange, and black. According to wildlife experts, it is a rare event.

"Such multicoloured tigers are not there in any of the zoos nationwide", claimed the zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav.

Ragini was brought to the Indore zoo under the animal exchange programme from Odisha and this is the first time that she has given birth. Vicky, the four-and-half-year old black, melanistic tiger is the proud father.

“One cub is black and white, just like its father, and the other two are a mix of three colors black, white and orange,” said Dr Uttam Yadav adding that the mother and the cubs are healthy. The cubs are under observation, informed zoo officials.

“The white tiger is produced by a genetic fluke that occurs when two orange tigers with rare recessive forms of a gene, called alleles, happen to breed,” informed Dr Uttam Yadav.

With the arrival of the three bundles of joy, the count of tigers at the Indore zoo, Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, has reached 15 including eight adults and seven cubs.