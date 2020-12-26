Bhopal: A 40-year-old man died after his employer allegedly pumped air into his rectum by inserting a compressor, after a dispute over wages, a report in The Times of India read. The deceased has been identified as Permanand Dhakad, resident of Gazigad Dhoria village in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - 10 Years of Jail With Rs 50,000 Fine: After UP, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Passes Anti-Conversion Bill

He worked as a daily wage labourer at a stone crusher unit. The unit's owner and four of his employees are said to be involved in the crime that took place a month ago, reported TOI quoting sources.

As per the report, Dhakad was thrashed by his employer after he approached him for wages on November 8. He allegedly pumped air inserting compressor into the poor man's rectum while three other employees overpowered him.

When Dhakad’s condition worsened, they took him to a private hospital in Gwalior without informing his family members. When doctors failed to revive his condition, they brought him back and got him admitted at district hospital.

They told his family that he was suffering from some gastric problems. However, Dhakad fortunately gained consciousness after 48 hours and narrated the shocking ordeal he went through. Thereafter, his family members went to local police station and lodged a complaint.

Dhakad’s brother has named crusher owner Rajesh Rai as main accused. He told local mediapersons that Rajesh, his foreman Ravi, Pintu and Pappu Khan were involved in the incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivpuri Rajesh Singh Chandel told TOI that they are waiting for post-mortem report for further action. “I have asked a senior officer to look into the matter and take necessary action,” Chandel said.