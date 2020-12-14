New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday gave a shocking revelation about his future political life and said he wants to take rest now as he has achieved a lot in life and he is not greedy for any post. What exactly he is hinting at? He is planning to retire from active politics? Also Read - Rajasthan Urban Local Bodies Election Results 2020: Congress Defeats BJP, Wins 620 Wards

While addressing Congress leader at a rally in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, he said that he wants to take rest now. Also Read - Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results: BJP Wins 13 Seats, Congress Bags Only 2 so Far

“I am ready to take some rest. I have no ambitions or any greed for any post. I have achieved a lot already. I am ready to stay at home,” Kamal Nath said. Also Read - Congress Condemns Attack On JP Nadda in Bengal But Questions BJP Ruled States In Same Breath

I am ready to take some rest. I have no ambitions or any greed for any post. I have achieved a lot already. I am ready to stay at home: Kamal Nath, Congress leader at a rally in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh (13.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/fE5pJ7f8wA — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

Notably, Nath, who holds both positions of state Congress president and leader of opposition in the Assembly, is under tremendous pressure to make way for a younger faces in Madhya Pradesh after the recent debacle in by-polls.

The statement from the veteran Congress leader comes days after All India Congress Committee (AICC) member from Sehore Harpal Singh Thakur demanded Kamal Nath’s resignation from the posts of the state president and the leader of opposition in MP after party’s dismal performance in the state bypoll.

“The then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had set an example by quitting from his post after the loss in 2019. So Kamal Nath should resign from both the post of president and leader of the opposition and take responsibility for the party’s poor performance. This election was held under the leadership of Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh and they should now pave the way for younger leaders,” Thakur had said in a video message.