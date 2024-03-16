Home

Jabalpur Double Murder: Railway Employee, His Son Found Dead Inside Home; Police Recover Child’s Body From Fridge

The police said that victim's brother received a voice message from the former's daughter that their 19-year-old neighbour murdered her father and brother.

Tragedy struck a railway employee and his family in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city, as the employee and his eight-year-old son were found murdered at their residence. The body of the boy was found stuffed in a refrigerator, police said on Saturday. The incident, according to reports took place at the Millenium Colony under the Civil Line police station. The minor daughter of the deceased railway staffer went missing following the incident. The police suspect that she may have eloped with a neighbour who is believed to be responsible for the heinous crime.

The deceased, 52-year-old Rajkumar Vishwakarma, lived with his two minor children following the death of his wife, Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said. He was posted at the office of the divisional railway manager, Jabalpur.

The police said that on Friday, Vishwakarma’s brother received a voice message from the former’s daughter that their 19-year-old neighbour murdered her father and brother. The 15-year-old girl said, “Mukul has murdered my father and brother.” Soon after the call, his brother a resident of Pipariya town in the state, informed the police. “After getting the information, the police broke into the house and found that the man and his son were murdered. The body of the son was found stuffed in their fridge,” SP Aditya said to PTI.

According to the police official, the girl had ran away with the accused in September 2023 but later lodged a case of rape against him. Mukul was booked for abduction and rape under POSCO Act and IPC last year on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl who is now missing, said the SP, adding that he was jailed and recently got out on bail.

The minor daughter of the victim has gone missing apparently with the accused, he said, adding that it was a suspected case of love affair. “The police have launched a search for them. As per the evidence collected so far, the accused visited Vishwakarma’s house on Friday morning,” he said.

Further investigation is underway.

