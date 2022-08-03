Jabalpur: At least eight people, including four patients were killed after a fire broke out at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Monday. Among dead was 19-yar-old Tanmay Vishwakarma who got admission a few minutes before the devastating inferno broke out. According to a report in the timesofindia.com, Tanmay’s father took him to New Life Multispecialty Hospital as he had a fever on doctors recommendation.Also Read - Jabalpur Hospital's Fire NOC Had Expired; 4 Doctors Booked: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Few minutes after he was admitted, Tanmay sent a picture of him to his family and friends with a message that he would be back soon. Few minutes later his father received a call from Tanmay screaming for help. "Papa, there is fire all around and I cannot get out. Please coma and save me," the report in timesofindia quoted him as saying.

This was the last call Tanmay's father received before the phone went dead. " My son called me up at 2:49 pm and was crying for help. He was still on the call when he became silent."

Jabalpur collector Dr Ilayaraja T said that at the time of the fire, there were fewer than 25 people in the hospital — four patients, their caregivers, and nine staff members including two doctors who were also running an OPD on the ground floor.

According to authorities, the hospital had applied for a provisional NOC in March 2021. But until December 2021, it had not installed any static firefighting installations such as smoke detectors, hose pipes and water tanks. It only had portable fire extinguishers.

Meanwhile, the fire incident has revealed that the fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) had expired besides several shortcomings regarding the fire safety. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said police have registered a case of culpable homicide against four doctors-cum-owners of the hospital and arrested its manager, a day after the devastating blaze.