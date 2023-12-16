Home

Madhya Pradesh

Jitu Patwari Replaces Kamal Nath As MP Cong Chief After Assembly Poll Drubbing

The Congress has appointed Jitu Patwari as the new Madhya Pradesh unit chief. Patwari replaces former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Photo (India.com)

Bhopal: Jitu Patwari has has replaced former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as the new state unit president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress as the party seeks to infuse new blood among its ranks and rebuild its base in the BJP stronghold after facing a drubbing at the hands of the ruling party in the recently-held Assembly polls.

Jitu Patwari’s appointment as the new state unit chief heralds a generational shift in the Congress as the grand-old party looks to groom a new generation of leaders in hopes of taking on arch rivals Bharatiya Janata Party in future polls.

“The Congress president has appointed Shri Jitu Patwari as the president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” an official communication from the party said. “The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president Shri Kamal Nath,” it added.

The development comes days after the party’s humiliating defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, where the Congress, led by Nath, failed to replace the BJP government. The Congress could win only 66 seats, while the BJP registered a landslide victory, winning 163 seats in the recently-concluded election.

Citing sources, a PTI report said Kamal Nath was asked to tender his resignation after the poll results were out. The former chief minister later met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and tendered his resignation soon after the results, it said.

By replacing Nath with Patwari, who was the working president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, the grand old party has initiated a generational shift by bringing in young leaders to the forefront.

“The Congress president has also approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Umang Singhar as the CLP leader and Shri Hemant Katare as the deputy leader of Madhya Pradesh,” the statement said.

Another statement said Kharge has given his approval to a proposal to appoint Charan Das Mahant as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Chhattisgarh with immediate effect.

“The Congress president has also approved the proposal to continue Deepak Baij as the president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee,” it said.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)