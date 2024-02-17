Home

Madhya Pradesh

‘How Can Indira’s Third Son…’: Jitu Patwari On Kamal Nath’s Rumored Jump To BJP

Kamal Nath is reportedly scheduled to hold a meeting with the BJP leadership while his son, Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, dropped Congress from the bio on his official X handle.

File Photo (India.Com)

Madhya Pradesh News: Amid rampant speculations about Congress veteran Kamal Nath jumping ship to arch-rival BJP, the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief Jitu Patwari Saturday asked how could the former Chief Minister, whom late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi described as her “third son” can ever leave the grand-old party.

Patwari, who replaced Nath as the Madhya Pradesh Congress president after the party’s drubbing in the state polls late last year, recalled how Indira Gandhi had described Kamal Nath as her “third son” as he dismissed speculations that the former CM may jump the ship to join the BJP.

“Can you dream of the third son of Indiraji (Gandhi) joining the BJP? ” Patwari told reporters, adding that Nath stood behind the Congress like a rock during the bad patch when the government led by him was toppled by Jyotiraditya Scindia after joining the BJP in March 2020.

Kamal Nath’s peer in the Congress and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh also rubbished the rumours and dubbed them a “media creation”.

Nakul Nath removes Congress from X bio

Meanwhile, amidst the rumors, Kamal Nath is reportedly scheduled to hold a meeting with the top leadership of the saffron party, while his son, Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, dropped Congress from the bio on his official X handle, adding further fuel to the speculations.

Kamal Nath will hold a meeting with BJP leadership in the national capital tonight, NDTV reported, citing sources. Meanwhile, the Nakul’s bio on X now identifies him only as a Member of Parliament, Chhindwara (MP).

Nakul Nath’s move has added fuel to rumours swirling for the last few days that he, along with his father, are defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kamal Nath junks rumors?

However, Kamal Nath, who arrived in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, seemingly shot down the speculations of him joining the saffron fold, telling reporters that if such a thing (joining BJP) was happening, he would inform the media first.

During a brief interaction with newsmen, Nath asked them “not to get excited” and stated that they (media) will be the first to know if such a thing comes to pass.

“If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first,” Kamal Nath said when asked if he is joining the BJP.

On being asked if he was denying a possible switch to the saffron fold, Nath replied: “It is not about denying, you are saying this, you people are getting excited. I am not getting excited, this side or that side, but if there would be any such thing, I would inform you first.”

‘Man who stood with Nehru-Gandhi Family will never…’

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also junked the speculation about Kamal Nath joining the BJP, asserting that a man who stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was jailed would never join the saffron party at any cost.

“A person who started his political journey and stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail by the Janata Party, do you think such a person will ever leave Congress and the Gandhi family?” Singh said.

“Don’t get into the breaking business. I spoke with Kamal Nathji last night around 10.30 or 11. He is in Chhindwara,” Singh told reporters in Jabalpur earlier today.

“Can you believe that such a man will leave Congress, Soniaji and Indiraji family? You all should not even think of it,” he added.

Kamal Nath disgruntled?

Reports citing sources close to Kamal Nath have asserted the the senior leader is disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth and also Rahul Gandhi being opposed to him since the party lost the assembly polls late last year.

Notably, Nath was replaced as the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief following its rout in the assembly polls, in which the BJP retained power winning 163 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress managed to win just 66 seats.

An astute politician who had worked with three generations of the Gandhi family, Nath’s relations with Madhya Pradesh date back to 1979, when former prime minister Indira Gandhi had described him as her “third son”.

(With PTI inputs)

