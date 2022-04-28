Bhopal: Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday. The Congress high command has accepted his resignation. The party in a statement said Dr Govind Singh will take over as the new Congress Legislature Party leader of Madhya Pradesh after Nath’s resignation from the post.Also Read - What is Assam's ID Proposal for Muslims | Explained

"This is to inform you that Honourable Congress President accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP Leader, Madhya Pradesh," All India Congress Commitee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal said in a letter to Nath.

Kamal Nath served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for about 15 months after winning the state Assembly elections in 2018. However, the Congress was ousted out of power in March 2020 after a political turmoil in the state following a slew of resignations by sitting MLAs. Nath then assumed the post of Congress Legislature Party leader in July 2020.

After poll debacle in recently concluded assembly elections in five state, Congress is trying to put its house back in order and has recently changed its leadership in quite a few states including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.