Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Nath To Meet BJP Top Brass, Son Nakul Nath Drops ‘Congress’ From X Bio

Rumors are rife that Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath are likely to join the BJP. (File Photo)

Amid speculation about Kamal Nath switching to the BJP, the Congress veteran is reportedly scheduled to hold a meeting with the top leadership of the saffron party, while his son, Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, dropped Congress from the bio on his official X handle, adding further fuel to the rumors.

Kamal Nath, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, will hold a meeting with BJP leadership in the national capital tonight, NDTV reported, citing sources. Meanwhile, the Nakul’s bio on X now identifies him only as a Member of Parliament, Chhindwara (MP).

Nakul Nath’s move has added fuel to rumours swirling for the last few days that he, along with his father, are defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kamal Nath junks rumors?

However, Kamal Nath, who arrived in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, seemingly shot down the speculations of him joining the saffron fold, telling reporters that if such a thing (joining BJP) was happening, he would inform the media first.

During a brief interaction with newsmen, Nath asked them “not to get excited” and stated that they (media) will be the first to know if such a thing comes to pass.

“If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first,” Kamal Nath said when asked if he is joining the BJP.

On being asked if he was denying a possible switch to the saffron fold, Nath replied: “It is not about denying, you are saying this, you people are getting excited. I am not getting excited, this side or that side, but if there would be any such thing, I would inform you first.”

Kamal Nath has been touring his Chhindwara bastion over the past few days. Nath has represented the constituency as MP for nine terms before handing over the reins to his son, Nakul Nath, who won the seat in 2019 general elections, even as the swept the remaining 28 seats in the state.

Earlier, rumors ran rife about Kamal Nath and his son Nakul, quitting the Congress and joining the BJP after Nath’s former media advisor Narendra Saluja shared a photo of the former Madhya Pradesh CM and his son in Bhopal with a “Jai Shri Ram” caption, hinting at a possible switch to the saffron fold.

The speculations were fueled further after Nakul Nath removed Congress from the bio of his official X handle.

‘Man who stood with Nehru will never…’

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also junked the speculation about Kamal Nath joining the BJP, asserting that a man who stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was jailed would never join the saffron party at any cost.

“A person who started his political journey and stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail by the Janata Party, do you think such a person will ever leave Congress and the Gandhi family?” Singh said.

“I spoke to Kamal Nath at 10.30 pm yesterday, he is in Chhindwara,” Singh told reporters in Jabalpur earlier today.

Kamal Nath disgruntled?

Reports citing sources close to Kamal Nath have asserted the the senior leader is disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth and also Rahul Gandhi being opposed to him since the party lost the assembly polls late last year.

Notably, Nath was replaced as the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief following its rout in the assembly polls, in which the BJP retained power winning 163 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress managed to win just 66 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

