Madhya Pradesh

‘Kamal Nath Won’t Bend To Pressure From Agencies’: Digvijaya Singh On Ex-MP CM’s Rumored Switch To BJP

Kamal Nath himself remained tight-lipped on rumors of him joining the rival BJP, asserting that he has not spoken to anyone even as reports yesterday claimed that the former CM was scheduled to hold a meeting with BJP leadership in Delhi.

File Photo (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asserted that party veteran Kamal Nath will not leave the Congress and won’t yield to the “pressure” of central agencies like ED, I-T or CBI. Amid speculations of Kamal Nath and his son, Nakul Nath, reportedly mulling to sever ties with the Congress and join the BJP camp, Singh expressed confidence that Nath won’t leave the grand-old party as he started his political innings with the party and has deep ties with Nehru-Gandhi family.

‘Indira’s third son’

Digvijaya Singh said he and other Congress leaders are in constant contact with Kamal Nath and noted that the former MP chief minister was always regarded as the “third son” of former PM Indira Gandhi.

‘I am in constant touch with Kamal Nath, the party leadership is also in touch with him. We all used to consider Kamal Nath the third son of late prime minister Indira ji (after Sanjay Gandhi and ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi),” the Rajya Sabha member told reporters.

Singh stressed that Kamal Nath was a true Congress leader and has chaired all the top posts the party has to offer.

#WATCH | On being asked if Kamal Nath will join BJP, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says "…I am constantly in touch with Kamal Nath, the Congress leadership is having discussions with him. A person like him, who started with Congress, whom we all considered to be the third son… pic.twitter.com/lOe9wKIyKa — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

“Kamal Nath ji has always been with the Congress. He is a true Congress leader… He has got all posts, including chief minister, union minister, AICC general secretary and MP Congress chief,” the Congress MP said.

Nath won’t bow to agencies’ “pressure”

The veteran leader also stated that the Nath won’t bend to alleged “pressure” being put on him by agencies like ED, I-T or CBI.

“Nath’s character is such that he won’t yield to the pressure of central agencies like ED, I-T or CBI. The biggest denial of all such speculation is that Kamal Nath has still not joined the BJP or resigned from the Congress,” Singh said.

VIDEO | Here's what Congress leader @digvijaya_28 said when asked about reports of Kamal Nath joining the BJP. "I am in constant touch with Kamal Nath, the party leadership is also in touch with him. Kamal Nath started (his political journey) with Congress and he is known as the… pic.twitter.com/OSyg1icRHg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2024

Nath started his political innings from Congress and won’t leave the party, he asserted.

Nath, a nine-time MP from Chhindwara and currently MLA from the seat, was removed as the party’s state president following the Congress’ dismal performance in the November Assembly polls.

The 77-year-old Congress leader arrived in the national capital on Saturday afternoon. His son and MP Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Nath himself remained tight-lipped on rumors of him joining the rival BJP, asserting that he has not spoken to anyone even as reports yesterday claimed that the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was scheduled to hold a meeting with the saffron party’s top brass in New Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

