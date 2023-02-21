Home

Madhya Pradesh

7 Unknown Interesting Facts About Khajuraho Temples, World Famous UNESCO Heritage Site

Khajuraho Temple: standing the test of time, several structures in India have narratives from the bygone era. They speak of the lifestyle, food, ways of life and other details from a time when history was not very well documented. Till date such monuments have not only added to the rich heritage of the diverse nation, but also add a layer of curiosity to know more. One such place is the Khajuraho temples in Madhya Pradesh.

This is also one of the most famous UNESCO Heritage site. is known around the world for its stunning temples adorned by erotic and sensuous carvings. A small town located in the Bundelkhand region, Khajuraho is a brilliant example of Indian architecture and its culture back in the medieval period. The architecture of these Hindu and Jain temples depict the erotic forms of love, the carvings on the walls display passion in the most sensuous yet aesthetic ways. Built between 950 to 1050 AD the sheer confrontational nature of these carvings shows a stark paradox with the conventional Indian ideals about eroticism, leaving everybody spellbound.

On February 21, the first G20 meeting on culture working group will be held in Khajuraho. There will be a three day exhibition on over 20 repatriated antiquities.

Here are few interesting facts about the temples:

The temples are named after a ‘date palm bearer.’ Khajur is Hindi for date palm and it is said once the city was surrounded by date palm trees and that is how it got its name.

Khajuraho temples got constructed at the time of the rule of the Chandel Empire, between 950 AD and 1050 AD. These temples were built of sandstone with a hidden granite stone-based foundation.

It is interesting to note that every Chandella ruler has constructed a minimum of one time in his life. So, all temples in Khajuraho aren’t built by one single Chandella ruler. They are built by different Chandella rulers of the Chandella dynasty.

The Khajuraho group of temples are devoted to the Saivism School of Hinduism, Jainism, and Vaishnava School of Hinduism.

Khajuraho were originally a part of a larger complex of around 85 buildings, out of which only a group of around 20 structures remain.

Khajuraho Temples have just 10 percent of its carvings dedicated to erotic creative expressions. The rest 90 percent, that most people are unaware of, showcase the life of the common people who lived during the Chandela Dynasty’s golden age between the 10th and 11th centuries. There are sculptures of potters, musicians, farmers, and women, but no one talks about those carvings.

From the thirteenth century to the eighteenth century, Khajuraho temples lie under the cover of the forest away from the public. It was rediscovered by a British army Captain, TS Burt in the 1830s.

