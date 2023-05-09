Home

22 Dead, Over 20 Injured As Bus Falls Off Bridge In Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone; Rescue Ops Underway

Khargone Sub-Divisional Officer (police) Rakesh Mohan Shukla said that the bus heading towards Indore fell off after breaking through the railing of the bridge on Borad river bridge near Dongargaon.

Khargone: Locals gather at the site after a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. At least 15 people were killed and 25 others injured in the accident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_09_2023_000026B)

Bhopal: At least 22 people have been killed and over 20 were left injured after a private bus fell from a bridge on a dry river bed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Tuesday morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said. As per media reports, over 50 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident. Those who were injured in the accident were taken to a nearby hospital.

The bus broke railings of Dasanga bridge and fell on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, Mishra said. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident which took place at 8.40 am, Mishra told reporters.

Following the accident, the Madhya Pradesh government announced immediate ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. Furthermore, people who are seriously injured will get Rs. 50,000 each while the one with minor injures will be given Rs. 25,000 each.

Madhya Pradesh | 15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone. Rescue operation underway: Dharam Veer Singh, SP Khargone pic.twitter.com/X66l8Vt7iT — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

Khargone Sub-Divisional Officer (police) Rakesh Mohan Shukla said that the bus heading towards Indore fell off after breaking through the railing of the bridge on Borad river bridge near Dongargaon, about 34km from the district headquarters.

After the bus fell from the bridge, some villagers rushed to the spot. They pulled out people trapped inside the bus from the windows and backside of the vehicle, as per eyewitnesses.

Locals were also seen carrying people and offering water to the harried passengers amid the hot weather, they said.

PM Modi expresses grief, announces ex-gratia

The Prime Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next kin of those deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

“The road accident in Khargone is very sad. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. I wish the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help on the spot,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted in Hindi.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” it said in another tweet.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.