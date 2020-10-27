New Delhi: In a first, an express train was made to run non-stop for more than 200 kilometres from Lalitpur railway station till Bhopal to rescue an ‘abducted’ three-year-old girl. The kidnapper, however, turned out to be the child’s father, said police. Also Read - Railway Ticket Scam: IIT Graduate Creates Faster Rail Ticket Booking App Than IRCTC, Arrested For Fraud

Speaking to news agency PTI, police said the father apparently had a fight with his wife and left home with their three-year-old girl around 3 am on Monday. The couple's home is said to be close to the Lalitpur station.

Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Capt MM Beg said that the mother had informed the RPF jawans posted at the Lalitpur railway station in the early hours on Monday that her child had been 'kidnapped' and the 'kidnapper' had boarded one of the trains to escape.

After scanning the CCTV footage, it was found that one person with the girl was boarding Rapti Sagar Superfast Express which had just left for Bhopal, the SP said, adding that RPF personnel informed their inspector at the Jhansi Junction who in turn informed the operating control room at Bhopal and requested the train be allowed to run non-stop to avoid the ‘kidnapper’ from escaping.

Instead of halting at the next scheduled stop of Jhansi, the express train then continued on till Bhopal, 241 kilometres away from Lalitpur station.

As soon as the train reached Bhopal Junction, officials from the RPF, Government Railway Police and Railways managed to recover the girl and the ‘kidnapper’ was taken into custody. Later in the day, the father and the girl were brought back to Lalitpur and reunited with the family.

