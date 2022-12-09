Top Recommended Stories
Betul Borewell News, MP Rescue LIVE Updates: 60 Hours And Counting…8-year-old Tanmay Sahu NOT Responding, Rescue Ops Underway
Tanmay Sahu In Borewell Betul LIVE: Betul Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal said: “The Rescue operation for the eight-year-old boy who fell into the borewell is still underway. Excavation is going on and about 33 feet of excavation have been done."
Betul Borewell Rescue LIVE: The rescue operation to save eight-year-old Tanmay Sahu who fell into a 400-feet deep borewell in Mandavi village of Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, has now surpassed 60 hours. The boy fell into the borewell while playing on a farm around 5 pm on December 6. The incident has brought back memories of Kurukshetra’s Prince (4) who fell in a 60-ft borewell at Haldheri village in Haryana in July 2006. The Haryana administration then launched a massive operation to rescue Prince and he was pulled out safely around 48 hours later. His family got Rs 3 lakh as assistance, with which they constructed a pucca house for them. Prince is now 17 and studies in Class 10 at the government school in the village.
