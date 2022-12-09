live

Betul Borewell News, MP Rescue LIVE Updates: 60 Hours And Counting…8-year-old Tanmay Sahu NOT Responding, Rescue Ops Underway

Tanmay Sahu In Borewell Betul LIVE: Betul Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal said: “The Rescue operation for the eight-year-old boy who fell into the borewell is still underway. Excavation is going on and about 33 feet of excavation have been done."

Updated: December 9, 2022 1:28 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Betul Borewell News, MP Rescue LIVE Updates: 60 Hours And Counting...8-year-old Tanmay Sahu NOT Responding, Rescue Ops Underway

Betul Borewell Rescue LIVE: The rescue operation to save eight-year-old Tanmay Sahu who fell into a  400-feet deep borewell in Mandavi village of Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, has now surpassed 60 hours. The boy fell into the borewell while playing on a farm around 5 pm on December 6. The incident has brought back memories of Kurukshetra’s Prince (4) who fell in a 60-ft borewell at Haldheri village in Haryana in July 2006. The Haryana administration then launched a massive operation to rescue Prince and he was pulled out safely around 48 hours later. His family got Rs 3 lakh as assistance, with which they constructed a pucca house for them. Prince is now 17 and studies in Class 10 at the government school in the village.

Live Updates

  • 2:09 PM IST

    Betul Borewell Rescue LIVE: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued important guidelines that would be followed by the rescue team during the operation.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    Betul Borewell Rescue LIVE: Tanmay’s teacher, Geeta Mankar, said, “Tanmay is a student of Class 3. The children of his school, including teachers, chanted Gayatri Mantra for his safety. The teachers and students have prayed to God that Tanmay comes out safely from the borewell. Tanmay is an intelligent student. His safety will be the victory of all of us.”

  • 2:06 PM IST

    Betul Borewell Rescue LIVE: Family members of Tanmay raised questions about the work of the administration. His schoolmates, meanwhile, have been chanting Gayatri Mantra for his well-being.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    Betul Borewell Rescue LIVE: Tanmay’s mother, Jyoti Sahu said: “Give me my child, whatever it may be. Would it have taken so much time even if it was a child of a leader or an officer?”

  • 12:37 PM IST
    Betul Borewell Rescue LIVE: “My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on December 6”, said Tanmay’s father.
  • 12:36 PM IST

    Betul Borewell Rescue LIVE: Tanmay’s father, Sunil Sahu, said his son was playing in the farm and went to another field where the open borewell was, and fell into it.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    Betul Borewell Rescue LIVE: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard, and local police personnel are present on the spot and the rescue operation is continuously progressing.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    Betul Borewell Rescue LIVE: ‘CHILD NOT RESPONDING’

    “We have a target to reach 45 feet and then dig a tunnel. It might take some time as there are hard stones in the way. The child, however, is not responding as he might have fallen unconscious. Efforts are on to save the boy,” Betul Additional District Magistrate added.


  • 12:22 PM IST
    Betul Borewell Rescue LIVE: Betul Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal, “The Rescue operation for the eight-year-old boy who fell into the borewell is still underway. Excavation is going on and about 33 feet of excavation have been done.”

