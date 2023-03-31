LIVE | Indore Temple Stepwell Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 35, Army Joins Rescue Ops
The rescue operation which started at around 12:30 pm on Thursday is still underway. According to officials, a team of 75 army personnel along with NDRF and SDRF are engaged in the operation.
Indore Temple Stepwell Collapse LIVE Updates: The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident has increased to 35, Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T informed on Friday. The incident occurred after the roof of a stepwell collapsed during a ‘hawan’ organized at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar area on the occasion of Ram Navami. The rescue operation which started at around 12:30 pm on Thursday is still underway. According to officials, a team of 75 army personnel along with NDRF and SDRF are engaged in the operation.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured.
