LIVE | Indore Temple Stepwell Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 35, Army Joins Rescue Ops

The rescue operation which started at around 12:30 pm on Thursday is still underway. According to officials, a team of 75 army personnel along with NDRF and SDRF are engaged in the operation.

Indore: Rescue operation underway after the roof of a bavdi (well) collapsed at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal, in Indore, Thursday, March 30, 2023. At least 8 people got killed and several others are feared trapped, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Indore Temple Stepwell Collapse LIVE Updates: The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident has increased to 35, Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T informed on Friday. The incident occurred after the roof of a stepwell collapsed during a ‘hawan’ organized at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar area on the occasion of Ram Navami. The rescue operation which started at around 12:30 pm on Thursday is still underway. According to officials, a team of 75 army personnel along with NDRF and SDRF are engaged in the operation.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured.

