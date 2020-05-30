Lockdown 5.0 in Madhya Pradesh: A day before lockdown 4.0 comes to an end on May 31, Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh government has officially announced that it would continue with the lockdown in its present form. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Will Bring Cricket Back to Normal, Says Sourav Ganguly

With this, Madhya Pradesh becomes the first state to officially extend the lockdown.

Till Friday night, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 334 people in the state.

On Friday, as many as 192 new COVID-19 patients were found in the state, while 219 patients were discharged from the hospitals after the recovery. The number of active cases in the state stood at 3,042.

Madhya Pradesh a risk zone, Indore an epicentre

The first case in Madhya Pradesh was confirmed on March 20, just five days before the first lockdown was announced. At that time, the number of cases was considerably higher in New Delhi and Maharashtra. But Madhya Pradesh caught up with these two states as the numbers doubled, centring around Indore. While political turmoil has been blamed for the crisis, lax screening was also seen as a major contributor to the increasing numbers.