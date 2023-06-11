Home

Love Is Love, It Sees No Walls: BJP Leader Pankaja Munde On ‘Love Jihad’

Pankaja Munde was responding to a question on “love jihad”.

Pankaja Munde was addressing the media in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Pankaja Munde On Love Jihad: BJP leader Pankaja Munde while addressing the media on Sunday said, “I think love is love. Love sees no walls. If two people have come together purely out of love, it should be respected. But if there is some bitterness and artifice behind it, it should be seen differently.”

Here is a tweet of the part where the question was asked. #WATCH | “…I think love is love. Love sees no walls. If two people have come together purely out of love, it should be respected. But if there is some bitterness and artifice behind it, it should be seen differently,” says BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde on ‘Love Jihad’, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH | “…I think love is love. Love sees no walls. If two people have come together purely out of love, it should be respected. But if there is some bitterness and artifice behind it, it should be seen differently,” says BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde on ‘Love Jihad’,… pic.twitter.com/xj4v4yU6xM — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023



The senior BJP leader averred that “love jihad” has never been an agenda for the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “No such subject as ‘love jihad’ has even been on the agenda of the Modi government. The discussions are always centred on development and redevelopment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus is to put the country on the road to development and progress in the next 25 years,” said Munde.

