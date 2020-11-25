Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that he will not allow ‘Love Jihad’ in the state at any cost. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra convened a meeting for increasing the jail term from the proposed five years to ten years for those found guilty for love jihad. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Clears Ordinance Against 'Love jihad', to Check Forced Religious Conversion

The Home Minister Mishra while announcing a plan to bring in a bill to check instances of love jihad had said that the provision will have upto five-year jail-term for offenders. Following the meeting, it was decided that the jail term under the proposed legislation will be increased to ten years. The offenders will now be punished with imprisonment upto five to 10 years.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government approved a draft ordinance to curb forcible or dishonest religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years.

Under the proposed law, a marriage will be declared null and void if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose. Those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate, according to the draft ordinance which would become law after its promulgation by the state Governor.

An official spokesperson said the state Cabinet gave its nod to the proposed law roughly translated from Hindi as Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Illegal Conversion Ordinance, 2020 — at its meeting chaired here by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In recent weeks, BJP-run states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have revealed plans to enact laws to counter alleged attempts to convert Hindu women to Islam in the guise of marriage, which party leaders often refer to as love jihad .