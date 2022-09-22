Bhopal: Lumpy Skin Disease has reportedly killed more than 100 cows in Madhya Pradesh in the past few days as the lumpy virus has reached 26 out of the state’s total 52 districts, said officials. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday reviewed the situation during a meeting with the senior officials of the Veterinary Department. He was told that as many as 7,686 cattle heads were affected by the disease till Tuesday, out of which 5,432 recovered and 101 were reported to have died in different parts of the state in the wake of the deadly disease in cows.Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; Details Inside

However, the number of cattle deaths may be at least five times more than what the government records say, especially in rural areas where people are still clueless as to what exactly caused the death of their cattle, said an officer associated with the Veterinary Department. Also Read - Lumpy Skin Disease: Are Humans at Risk? Signs, Symptoms And Prevention

CM Chouhan raised concern over the spread of the disease in the state and directed the officials in departments concerned to take prompt action. Also Read - BJP Holds Massive Protest In Jaipur Over Death Of Cattles Due To Lumpy Skin Disease | VIDEO

The state government has announced free vaccination of animals, and a state-level disease control room has been set up in Bhopal. Necessary information and guidance can be obtained by the cattle owners by contacting the control room on telephone number 0755-2767583 and toll-free number 1962.

“Battle against the lumpy virus should be fought along the lines of the fight against Covid pandemic. Emphasis should be laid on vaccination of animals and the work should be done as per the instructions of the Central government,” the Chief Minister instructed the officers.