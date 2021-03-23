Bhopal: At least 13 people were killed and several others injured after a bus in which they were travelling collided with an auto on Tuesday morning. 12 women and auto driver are among the deceased. The women, all Anganwadi workers, were on their way to their respective homes when the mishap happened. Also Read - Video of Jyotiraditya Scindia Putting Handkerchief on Forehead of Injured Policeman Goes Viral. Watch

