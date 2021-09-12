Vidisha: At least three teenage boys drowned in the water of a fountain located in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday as said by the police. The incident occurred near Halali dam, situated in the Vidisha district.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Thane Receives 167 MM Rainfall in 19 Hours, 3 Feared Drowned in Raigad | Top Updates

The deceased teenagers have been identified as Amit Patel(17), Mohit Sharma (18), and Abhya Sharma (19). The trio belonged to Bhopal's Ashoka Nagar locality. Kararia police station inspector Aruna Singh said that that the trio had gone for a picnic to the spot which is around 30 km from the district headquarters.

Inspector Aruna Singh added, "They were bathing under the fountain when they drowned. One of the boys started sinking in the water of the fountain first and two of his friends rushed to save him. However, all three of them drowned in the process. The incident took place under Khamkheda police outpost area."

According to the police inspector, the bodies of the three deceased were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the district hospital.

(Based on PTI inputs)