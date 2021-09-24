Bhopal: At least 30 officers from the Army War College located in Indore’s Mhow of Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for Covid-19 infection, resulting in the total shutdown of the prestigious college, according to a report by NEWS18. The officers, part of a study group, recently returned from a higher command course, the NEWS18 report added quoting sources. Mhow is a cantonment town around 25 kilometers from Indore city.Also Read - Jamia University to Reopen From Nov For Final Year Vaccinated PhD Students

"Of the total samples collected, 20 officers tested positive on Thursday. Five others showed infection on Wednesday," Col AK Mohanty, Commandant-Administration, was quoted as saying by an English daily on Thursday. Banning all the entries and exits, the college has been put under absolute lockdown, said Col Mohanty, adding that the prohibition shall remain in force until further orders.

According to protocol in place, 115 officers who returned from a training were put in quarantine and tested for the virus, local officers said. Till now, 60 samples have been sent to a virology lab at MGM College Indore.

On Friday, divisional spokesperson of the MP publicity department in a tweet said that as many as 30 military officers tested positive for the coronavirus. Two others tested positive in the last 24 hours are from Indore city. On June 16, a total of 34 locals had tested positive in the district, as per health department’s data.