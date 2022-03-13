Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from two different locations in Bhopal, reported news agencies. Police said those arrested belong to the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), the terrorist group involved in the 2018 Bodhgaya bombing in Bihar. They have been identified as Fazhar Ali alias Mehmood (32), Mohammad Aqeel alias Ahmed (24), Zahooruddin alias Ibrahim (28) and Fazhar Zainul Abdeen alias Akram Al Hasan (25), police said in an official statement on Sunday evening.Also Read - Video: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Uma Bharti Vandalises Liquor Shop In Bhopal | Watch

The operation was carried out jointly by Madhya Pradesh police and the central agencies in two locations in the state capital Bhopal. The operation was carried out maintaining complete secrecy and without informing the local police station. The operation was carried out around 3.30 a.m. to 4 am, however, the official announcement from the state police came in the evening. Also Read - Video Shows Madhya Pradesh Mob Sexually Assaulting Women as Others Film on Camera; Several Booked

Police sources said the arrests were made from a spot some 200 metres away from a police station in Aishbagh and a building located near Fatima Mosque in Bhopal. Police said, apart from Bhopal, a search operation was also conducted in Karond area, located in the outer circle of Bhopal. Also Read - Man Lynched, Set On Fire By Mob In Assam For Allegedly Killing Minor

Were living as tenants

“These terrorists were living as tenants in Bhopal and they were making a team of a remote-based sleeper cell to execute their terror activities in the future. On the basis of inputs, a search operation was carried out and four Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested,” the state police said in an official statement.

During the search operation, police have recovered several incriminating materials, including jihadi literature, from them. Apart from these, several mobile phones and laptops were also confiscated from their possession, they said.

(With inputs from IANS)