Bhopal: A total of ninety-seven children have fallen ill after eating ‘pani puri’ at a fair in Singarpur of Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district. The children from the nearby villages, who had gone to a fair on Saturday and had pani puri there, complained of stomach pain and vomiting. The parents of the ailing kids started rushing them to the hospital but by the time police got the information, the fair was over.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Records 42 COVID-19 Cases, Active Count Stands At 298

“Number of children complained of stomach pain and vomiting. We have received information about the incident. It was learnt that children who suffered with pain and vomiting had consumed pani-puri at the same stall. Search to identify pani-puri seller is underway,” a police official in Mandla said to news agency IANS. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022: Polling To Be Held In 3 Phases From June 25. Check Details Here

“There were many pani puri stalls. We are trying to find out exact person,” police said. No casualty has been reported so far and children admitted in the hospital are out of danger. “A total of 97 children suffering from food poisoning were admitted to hospital in Mandla,” said Dr K R Shakya, who is posted in the medical facility. Also Read - Gwalior To Sanchi: Top 5 Must Visit Tourist Attractions In Madhya Pradesh - Watch Video

(With Inputs From IANS)