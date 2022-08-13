Bhopal: The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,52,071 on Saturday with the detection of 85 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,763, a health official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 2.8 per cent, he added.Also Read - People From 18 Villages Evacuated Over Karam Dam Breach in MP; Army, NDRF Teams On Standby

The recovery count increased by 236 to touch 10,40,356, leaving the state with 952 active cases, the official informed. With 2,967 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,98,03,399, he added.

A government release said 12,66,62,922 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 67,433 on Saturday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,071 , new cases 85, death toll 10,763, recoveries 10,40,356, active cases 952 number of tests so far 2,98,03,399.