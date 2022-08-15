Madhya Pradesh: There will be a holiday for all schools of the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh tomorrow, August 16 due to the heavy rains.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Bihar Cabinet Expansion to Take Place Tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh | Due to heavy rains, there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district tomorrow, August 16, declared the district’s Collector & District Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 15, 2022

This was announced by the district's Collector and District Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh.