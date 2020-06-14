New Delhi: At a time whether coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state, BJP leader and state minister Govind Singh Rajput in the Madhya Pradesh government landed in controversy after he was caught on camera violating social distancing norms in a programme held in the state on Saturday. Also Read - MP Cabinet, Struggling to Contain COVID-19, Expanded; 5 MLAs Sworn-in as Ministers

The state minister was seen in visuals shared on the social media addressing a large number of followers at a hall in Rahatgarh town. In the visuals, it was also seen that most of the men sitting in the audience were not wearing masks.

The incident happened on Saturday when the minister had gone to meet his followers in the Surkhi constituency where by-polls are due after his resignation. As per updates, he is the BJP’s most likely candidate from the constituency.

Madhya Pradesh: Social distancing norms flouted during a party joining programme of BJP in Sagar district; State Minister Govind Singh Rajput was also present at the event. (13.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/IGgKGBiCsF — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

In the visuals, the minister was seen shouting slogans to the camera and violated the social distancing norms despite repeated appeals by PM Modi.

The development comes at a time when the COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,641 on Saturday after 198 new cases were detected.

With seven patients succumbing to the infection in the day, the death toll has risen to 447. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 2,552 since lockdown restrictions were eased after May 31, while 97 people lost their lives during the same period.

The number of cases in Indore increased by 57 to reach 4,029, while the death toll stood at 166. Bhopal has 2,145 COVID-19 cases, and 69 have succumbed to the infection.