Coronavirus Update: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a 5-day week rule, instead of seven days, for all government employees working in the state in view of rising coronavirus cases. Offices will now be open from 10 AM on Monday to 6 PM on Friday for the next three months. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence. Also Read - Delhi Registers 5506 Fresh COVID Cases, 20 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

The government also decided on imposing night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM in all urban areas of the state starting from April 8. All activities apart from essential services will be banned during this period. If any person is found flouting the COVID-19 norms, strict actions will be taken against them, the order stated. Also Read - Mumbai: 24x7 Delivery of Food Allowed, Movement of Maids From 7 AM to 10 PM. Details Here

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections that have been rising rapidly in the state. Earlier today, interstate bus services, along with other passenger buses and vehicles entering Madhya Pradesh from Chhattisgarh were suspended from April 7 till April 15 to prevent new infections. Bus services were already stopped between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Set of Guidelines on Lockdown, Night Curfew - Full List of What's Allowed And Not Allowed Here