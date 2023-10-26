Home

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Close Fight Between Congress, BJP For Ater Constituency

Ater is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Ater Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Ater is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule of events, the last date for the nominations in Madhya Pradesh for all 230 constituencies is October 30. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will be on December 3. According to the ECI Constituency Data – 2018 report, in the Ater constituency, there is a total of 2,19,561 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,23,414 are male voters and 96,144 female voters.

Name of State Term of Assembly Total No. of AC Seats Reserved for SCs Reserved for STs Madhya Pradesh 07th January 2019 to 06th January, 2024 230 35 47

Ater Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, Arvind Singh Bhadoria, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), won the seat by defeating Hemant Satyadev Katare of the Indian National Congress (INC) Party, with a margin of 4,978 votes. Kamlesh Jatav managed to secure 58,928 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Arvind Singh Bhadoria BJP Winner 58,928 43.00% 4,978 Hemant Satyadev Katare INC Runner Up 53,950 40.00% Sanjeev Baghel BSP 3rd 16,585 12.00%

Ater Assembly Election Result(2013)

In the 2013 elections, Satyadev Katare, representing the Indian National Congress (INC) Party won the seat by defeating Arvind Singh Bhadoriya of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Party, with a margin of 11,426 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Satyadev Katare INC Winner 45,592 40.00% 11,426 Arvind Singh Bhadoriya BJP Runner Up 34,166 30.00% Mahendra Singh Bhadoriya BSP 3rd 19,972 18.00%

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Ater Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

