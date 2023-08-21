Home

Madhya Pradesh

BJP Will Decide On Who Will Be Madhya Pradesh CM After Poll Result: Amit Shah

BJP Will Decide On Who Will Be Madhya Pradesh CM After Poll Result: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP will decide on the post of chief minister in Madhya Pradesh after the election results, appearing to duck questions on whether current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will continue in the top post.

Amit Shah made the remark while presenting the 20-year report card of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will decide on the Madhya Pradesh chief minister’s post after the elections while raising speculations about CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s future role.

“Shivraj ji is the chief minister. It’s our party’s job [to decide on the post] and we will decide. At present Shivraj ji is the chief minister and we are in elections. The party will do what its job is,” Amit Shah said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Amit Shah said, “My appeal to you is to convey to people whatever work has been done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan so that development could be set as an agenda for the elections.”

Amit Shah made the remark while presenting the 20-year report card of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. Amit Shah on Sunday said the state used to be counted among the “Bimaru” (sick) ones during five decades of Congress rule. He further accused the Congress of bottling the initiatives and welfarist schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, when in power.

Terming former CM and current Congress state chief Kamal Nath as “Corruption Nath”, Shah, addressing a public meeting in the poll-bound state, said, “The Congress was in power in Madhya Pradesh for 53 years, leaving aside 6-7 years in between. In 53 years of governance of the Congress, MP came to be tagged as a ‘Bimaru’ state.”

“Congress stopped the initiatives that were started by PM Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They crippled our ‘Garib Kalyan’ initiative. On social media, Kamal Nath’s government was also called ‘Corruption Nath’,” Shah said at the event in Bhopal. Further, listing the achievements of the BJP government over the last 20 years, the Home Minister termed the saffron party rule as a “golden period” in the state’s history.

“The last 20 years have turned out to be the golden period in the state, especially when it comes to eradication of poverty. The groundwork has been laid to make Madhya Pradesh a developed state in the coming years. Along with this, work on laying the foundation for making MP a self-reliant state has also been done. Be it in the field of health, industrial development, agricultural development or education, we will work to make the state self-sufficient in the next 20 years,” Amit Shah said.

“The Congress gave only Rs 1,98,000 crores to Madhya Pradesh in 10 years between 2004 and 2014. Modi government allocated Rs 8,33,000 crores to Madhya Pradesh in just 9 years,” Amit Shah said.

Daring the Congress to bring out a report card on five decades of its rule in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP stalwart said, “If Congress has the guts, let them bring out a report card for the 50 years it ruled the state. We have introduced a culture of accountability in politics. We are accountable to the people wherever we are in power.”

