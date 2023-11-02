Home

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Can Congress Dislodge BJP At Badnawar Assembly Constituency?

The 2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 17 November 2023.

Badnawar Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Badnawar Assembly Constituency is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh and it falls under the Dhar Lok Sabha Constituency. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh on October 9. The 2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 17 November 2023. According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule of events, the last date for the nominations in Madhya Pradesh for all 230 constituencies was October 30. The counting of votes is slated to be held on December 3.

Badnawar Assembly By-Election Results (2020)

In 2020, Rajvardhan Singh-shree Premsingh Dattigaon of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Kamalsing Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 32133 votes.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Badnawar Constituency

