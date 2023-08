Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Full List of BJP Candidates | Check Names Here

The polls to elect 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly are likely to be held in or before November 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. According to the reports, the polls to elect 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly are likely to be held in or before November 2023. The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 6 January 2024. The previous assembly elections were held in November 2018. The Congress government formed the government with Kamal Nath becoming the Chief Minister.

In March 2020, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly, and defected to Bharatiya Janata Party along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, resulting in the collapse of the state government and resignation by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Subsequently, BJP formed the state government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan becoming Chief Minister.

The BJP on Thursday released its first of 39 for Madhya Pradesh, including five women each in both the states, for the upcoming assembly poll. BJP has fielded Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachaoura, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Anchal Sonkar from Jabalpur Purba (SC), Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad, Bhanu Bhuriya from Jhabua (ST), Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar and Dhruv Narayan Singh from Bhopal Madhya, among others.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Here is the Full List of BJP Candidates

Sabalgarh: Smt. Sarla Vijendra Rawat Sumawali: Shri Adal Singh Kansana Gohad (SC): Lal Singh Arya Pichhore: Pritam Lodhi Chachoura: Smt. Priyanka Meena Chanderi: Shri Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi Banda: Shri Veerendra Singh Lambardar Maharajpur: Shri Kamakhya Pratap Singh Chhatarpur: Smt. Lalita Yadav Pathariya: Shri Lakhan Patel Gunnaor (SC): Shri Rajesh Kumar Verma Chitrakoot: Shri Surendra Singh Gaharwar Pushprajgarh (ST): Shri Heerasingh Shyam Barwara (ST): Shri Dhirendra Singh Bargi: Shri Neeraj Thakur Jabalpur Purba (SC): Smt. Anchal Sonkar Shahpura (ST): Shri Omprakash Dhurwey Bichhiya (ST): Dr. Vijay Anand Marawi Baihar (ST): Shri Bhagat Singh Netam Lanji: Shri Rajkumar Karrahe Barghat (ST): Shri Kamal Maskole Gotegaon (SC): Shri Mahendra Nagesh Saunsar: Shri Nanabhau Mohod Pandhurna (ST): Shri Prakash Uikey Multai: Shri Chandrashekhar Deshmukh Bhainsdehi (ST): Shri Mahendra Singh Chouhan Bhopal Uttar: Shri Alok Sharma Bhopal Madhya: Shri Dhruv Narayan Singh Sonkatch (SC): Shri Rajesh Sonkar Maheshwar (SC): Shri Rajkumar Mev Kasrawad: Shri Atmaram Patel Alirajpur (ST): Shri Nagar Singh Chouhan Jhabua (ST): Shri Bhanu Bhuriya Petlawad (ST): Smt. Nirmala Bhuriya Kukshi (ST): Shri Jaydeep Patel Rau: Shri Madhu Verma Tarana (SC): Tarachand Goyal Dharampuri (ST): Kalu Singh Thakur Ghatiya (SC): Shri Satish Malviya

