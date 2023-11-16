Home

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Can Congress Breach BJP Bastion Or Will Kunwar Vijay Shah Retain In Harsud?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Harsud is one of the 230 Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) constituencies of Madhya Pradesh located in Khandwa district of the poll-bound state. The Harsud Assembly constituency is considered a stronghold of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with current BJP MLA Kunwar Vijay Shah winning three consecutive terms since 2008 polls.

Judging by recent history, the BJP looks poised to retain the Harsud seat as the party has won seven times from the constituency since the 1980 polls while arch rivals Congress have only managed to scrape two victories.

Harsud Assembly Constituency: Main Candidates

Incumbent BJP MLA Kunwar Vijay Shah completed a hattrick of poll victories from the Harsud Assembly Constituency in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections when he defeated Congress candidate Sukhram Salve by a thumping margin of 18,949 votes.

In the 2023 polls, Shah is once again pitted against Congress’s Salve who would dethrone the BJP leader and secure the seat for the Opposition party.

Madhya Pradesh is poised for a head-on poll battle between the incumbent BJP and the opposition Congress as the state heads to polls on November 17.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 21 October 2023

Nomination ends: 30 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 02 November 2023

Date of polling: November 17, 2023

Date of counting: December 3, 2023

