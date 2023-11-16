Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Can Kailash Vijayvargiya Secure Indore-I Constituency For BJP?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Can Kailash Vijayvargiya Secure Indore-I Constituency For BJP?

The key battle in the Indore-I Assembly constituency is likely to be between Congress and the BJP with incumbent MLA Sanjay Shukla looking to retain the seat against BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya.

In 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Congress leader Sanjay Shukla won from the Indore-I Assembly constituency by defeating BJP's Sudarshan Gupta.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Indore-1 is an Assembly constituency is one of the 230 Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) constituencies of Madhya Pradesh which is bound for elections on November 17. Historically, the BJP has held a slight edge over its rivals Indore-I Assembly constituency, having won the seat five times, while arch rival Congress has registered four victories since 1980. The constituency falls under Indore district of the state.

Trending Now

In 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Congress leader Sanjay Shukla won from the Indore-I Assembly constituency by defeating Sudarshan Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by margin of 8,163 votes .

You may like to read

Indore-I Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates

As with previous elections, the main battle in the Indore-I Assembly constituency is likely to be between arch rivals Congress and the BJP with incumbent MLA Sanjay Shukla looking to retain the seat against BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Madhya Pradesh is poised for a head-to-head polling battle between the incumbent BJP and the opposition Congress as it heads to polls on November 17.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 21 October 2023

Nomination ends: 30 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 02 November 2023

Date of polling: November 17, 2023

Date of counting: December 3, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.