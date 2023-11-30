Home

Madhya Pradesh

‘Laadli Behna Ne Kaante Nikal Diye’: Chouhan Thanks Women As Exit Polls Predict BJP Victory

Almost all major exit-polls for Madhya Pradesh have predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in the state polls with the Congress seen to be coming up short.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses an election campaign for State Assembly elections. (File Photo: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan thanked the women of the state for their overwhelming support to his government as exit-polls Thursday predicted a clear victory for the incumbent regime in the State Assembly Elections.

“Kaante ki takkar’, ‘Kaante ki takkar’…’Laadli behna ne saare kaante nikaal diye (What neck-to-neck fight? The daughters and sisters seems to have set us on the road to victory)” a jubilant Chouhan quipped in Hindi as he thanked women voters of the state for supporting his dispensation.

“Wherever we went, women came out in numbers to extend a hearty welcome and show their support,” CM Chouhan told news agency PTI after all major pollsters gave a clear edge to the incumbent BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

He claimed that all other poll players will fall by the wayside as the BJP will return to the hustings with a clear majority.

“I have been saying all along that we have no competition in Madhya Pradesh and will return with a clear majority. The love and affection that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi showered on the people of Madhya Pradesh, combined with his able guidance, the strategies of Amit Shah, the leadership of (BJP national president) JP Nadda, the tireless efforts of our workers and schemes of our government will give us a deserved win in the state,” the CM added.

Chouhan said the BJP, riding on the support of women, will return with an unexpected and unprecedented mandate in the state.

Exit-polls predict comfortable win for BJP

Almost all major exit-polls on Thursday predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in the state polls, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the ‘anti-incumbency’ as they had hoped to.

The BJP, which has been in power in the state for 18 of the past 20 years, is poised to continue its juggernaut in the state and set to begin another term in office with a huge majority, exit-polls have predicted.

However, one exit poll gave an advantage to the Congress while another predicted that the two parties were on an equal footing.

What do different exit-polls say?

According to India Today-Axis My India prediction, the BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh by bagging 47 per cent vote share and 140-162 seats. It said Congress is likely to get 60-90 seats with a 41 per cent vote share. Others are expected to get 12 per cent votes and 0-3 seats.

In the same vein, the India TV-CNX poll predicted that the BJP is poised to get 48 per cent votes, Congress 38 per cent and others 16 per cent. The poll predicted 140-159 seats for BJP, 70-89 seats for Congress and 0-2 for others.

The Times Now-ETG gave 43.83 per cent vote share to BJP, 42.23 per cent to Congress and 13.94 per cent to others. It said the ruling party in the state is poised to win 105-117 seats, Congress 109-125 seats and others 1-5 seats.

Republic TV gave a 43.4 per cent vote share to the BJP, 41.7 per cent to Congress and 14.9 per cent to others. It gave 118-130 seats to BJP, 97-107 to Congress and 0-2 polls for others.

The poll done by Today’s Chanakya predicted Congress getting 74-86 seats in Madhya Pradesh with 38 per cent vote share and BJP getting 151-163 seats with 45 per cent vote share. It said others are likely to have 17 per cent vote share and 5-9 seats.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The BJP fought the poll under a largely collective leadership while Congress projected former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face.

The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Later, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched over to the BJP and Chouhan again assumed office as Chief Minister of the state.

(With ANI inputs)

