Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Can Dr. Govind Singh Keep Congress Juggernaut Rolling In Lahar?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Can Dr. Govind Singh Keep Congress Juggernaut Rolling In Lahar?

Dr. Govind Singh has won a whopping seven consecutive times from Lahar, essentially turning the constituency into a Congress fortress.

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Dr. Govind Singh registered his seventh consecutive victory from Lahar when he defeated BJP candidate Rasal Singh.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Lahar is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh located in Bhind district of the poll-bound state. The Lahar Assembly constituency came in existence in 1951 as one of the 79 Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the erstwhile Madhya Bharat state.

Lahar– one of the five Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in Bhind district– has been a Congress bastion since incumbent MLA Dr. Govind Singh switched to the grand-old party ahead of the 1993 Madhya Pradesh polls. Dr. Singh had earlier won the seat on Janata Dal ticket in the 1990 elections.

The Congress veteran has won a whopping seven consecutive times from Lahar, essentially turning the constituency into a Congress fortress which would extremely difficult for anyone to breach.

Lahar Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Dr. Govind Singh registered his seventh consecutive victory from Lahar when he defeated BJP candidate Rasal Singh by a healthy margin of 9,073 votes.

In this year’s Assembly polls, the BJP has fielded Ambrish Sharma alias Guddu against the Congress veteran as the ruling party hopes to makes inroads into the Congress bastion.

Madhya Pradesh is poised for a head-on poll battle between the incumbent BJP and the opposition Congress as the state heads to polls on November 17.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 21 October 2023

Nomination ends: 30 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 02 November 2023

Date of polling: November 17, 2023

Date of counting: December 3, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.