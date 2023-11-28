Home

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Congress Accuses Balaghat Officials Of Opening Postal Ballots, Video Surfaces

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Ahead of the counting, MP Congress has accused the administrative officials of Balaghat of opening the postal ballots; a video of the same has also been shared on their social media.

Postal Ballot Controversy (Screenshot from video by MP Congress)

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced for five states by the Election Commission, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. The polling for each state was done on separate dates but the counting for all states will be done on December 3, 2023. Ahead of the counting, a postal ballot controversy has come up where the Madhya Pradesh Congress has accused the administrative officials of the Balaghat Constituency of opening the postal ballots before the counting. A video has also been shared by the party’s official ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) account; State Congress Chief Kamal Nath has also raised objection and has revealed that the party has complained about it to the Election Commission of India.

Postal Ballot Controversy In Madhya Pradesh

As mentioned earlier, Madhya Pradesh Congress has accused the administrative officials of the Balaghat Constituency of opening the postal ballots before the counting scheduled to take place on December 3, 2023. Kamal Nath, State Party Chief has shared on social media that tampering with the postal ballots at the Balaghat constituency is suspected and a complaint has also been raised regarding the same, with the Election Commission of India.

प्रदेश के बालाघाट ज़िले में पोस्टल बैलेट को मतगणना से पहले ही खोले जाने और छेड़छाड़ की आशंका का एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसकी शिकायत निर्वाचन आयोग में कांग्रेस पार्टी ने की है। यह अत्यंत गंभीर मामला है। दोषियों पर तत्काल कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिये।

मैं कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का आवाहन… https://t.co/GL59BN4rSC — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) November 27, 2023

A roughly translated Hindi post of Kamal Nath says, “A video of postal ballots being opened before counting and the possibility of tampering has surfaced in Balaghat district of the state, about which the Congress Party has complained to the Election Commission. This is a very serious matter. Immediate action should be taken against the culprits. I appeal to the Congress workers to remain vigilant and not allow any disturbance to happen.”

Madhya Pradesh Congress Shares Video On Social Media

A video has also been shared by the official account of Madhya Pradesh Congress, bringing to light, a possibility of tampering with the postal ballots in Balaghat. The post, when roughly translated in English reads, “Balaghat Collector tarnishing the election. Dr. Girish Mishra, Collector of Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, today on 27th November, got the strong room opened and opened the boxes of postal ballots without informing the candidates. Counting the last breaths Shivraj government and the collectors engrossed in blind devotion to the government are a big threat to democracy. Every Congress worker should remain alert and alert. Frustrated by BJP’s crushing defeat, this stolen government and some government brokers are trying to steal votes.” According to media reports, the divisional commissioner has suspended the nodal officer of the postal ballots in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

निर्वाचन को कलंकित करते बालाघाट कलेक्टर मध्यप्रदेश के बालाघाट जिले के कलेक्टर डॉ. गिरीश मिश्रा ने आज 27 नवंबर को ही स्ट्रांग रूम खुलवाकर बिना अभ्यर्थियों को सूचना दिए डाक मतपत्रों की पेटियां खोल दी है। अंतिम साँसें गिनती शिवराज सरकार और सरकार की अंधभक्ति में लीन कलेक्टर… pic.twitter.com/I1UrKmHK5B — MP Congress (@INCMP) November 27, 2023

Local Magistrate’s Statement To Reporters

After this controversy, the local magistrate Gopal Soni has spoken to the reporters and has said that this was nothing but a routine procedure aimed at keeping the electronically transmitted postal ballot system (ETBPS) and sorting them into ‘bundles of 50′. The magistrate has also cleared that this process is completed with CCTV cameras and guards stationed at the door.

An NDTV report has quoted Gopal Soni as saying, “One room at the local tehsil office has been designated as the strong room for postal ballots, where not only the postal ballots of the Balaghat assembly seats are stored safely under CCTV surveillance, but the postal ballots of the other 5 assembly segments of Balaghat district too are stored there only. Since we daily get Electronically transmitted postal ballot systems (ETPBS), hence the strong room was opened in presence of all the political parties’ representatives and subsequently the postal ballots were sorted on the basis of individual assembly seats and then arranged in bundles of 50 ballots each. Entire process has been done in presence of representatives of every party.”

Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.