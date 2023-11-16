Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Will Jeetu Patwari Return to Power Again in Rau Constituency

In 2018, Jitu Patwari of the Congress won the seat by defeating Madhu Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 5703 votes.

There are a total of 2,89,396 voters in the seat, which includes 1,48,998 male voters, and 1,40,368 female voters.

Rau Assembly Election 2023: The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will go to polls on November 17 in a single phase and the result will be announced on December 3. The state this time is expected to have a close fight as the incumbent BJP tries to continue with a second term while Congress looks for a comeback. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party will have its debut contest in the state this time.

Rau is an assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. and is part of Indore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Rau constituency comes under Indore district and Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh. It is categorised as a semi-urban seat. In 2018, Jitu Patwari of the Congress won the seat by defeating Madhu Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 5703 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP led in the Rau Assembly segment of the Indore Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. There are a total of 2,89,396 voters in the seat, which includes 1,48,998 male voters, and 1,40,368 female voters.

Rau Assembly Election 2023: List Of Key Candidates

Madhu Verma: BJP

Jeetu Patwari: Congress

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Poll: November 17

Date of Counting of Votes: December 3

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Check Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 21

Start of nomination: October 21

Last Date of making nominations: October 30

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 31

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: November 2

Date of Poll: November 17

Date of Counting: December 3

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: What Are Key Issues

Several issues such as the CM face, unemployment and corruption are likely to take centre stage as electors vote for the next government of Madhya Pradesh. As Shivraj Singh Chouhan is facing anti-incumbency, which is probably one of the reasons his party has stopped short of projecting him as the CM face.

Crime against women will be another issue that the Congress has targeted the ruling BJP government in the state for a long time.

Unemployment will also be a key poll issue as lakhs of youth vote in the state polls. This time Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised to provide a job to each household if his party returns to power.

Education and health are equally important for the overall welfare of citizens and will be the key issues in the state this time. Even as schools have been opened in rural areas, there is a shortage of qualified teachers and infrastructure.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.