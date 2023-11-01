Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Will Congress’ Bajinath Kushwah Retain Power In Sabalgarh Constituency?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Sabalgarh Constituency

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Except Chhattisgarh, the elections in all four states will be held in a single phase. The date of voting is different for all five states but the counting will take place on December 3, for all states. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on November 17, 2023; speaking of the constituency ‘Sabalgarh‘, in 2018, the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Bajinath Kushwah won with 54,606 votes while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Candidate Lal Singh Kewat came second with 45,869 votes. Congress won in this term but before that, it was BJP who emerged victorious; however in 2008, the winner was again Congress. What will happen this year, read further to know more..

Sabalgarh, Madhya Pradesh Constituency

Sabalgarh is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, is part of the Morena Lok Sabha Constituency in the Morena district and Chambal region of MP. Categorised as a ‘rural’ seat, according to the data of 2018, it had a total of 2,02,559 eligible voters which included 1,09,894 male and 92,662 female voters. In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018, Congress candidate Bajinath Kushwah won with 54,606 votes in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2013, BJP Candidate Meherban Singh Rawat was the winner and in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2013, Congress Candidate Suresh Chowdhary won. This year, Sarla Vijendra Rawat will be representing BJP and from Congress it is again Bajinath Kushwah.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Tuesday, November 17, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

According to the Election Commission:

Date of Issue of the Gazette Notification: Friday, October 21, 2023 Last Date Of Making Nominations: Friday, October 30, 2023 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: Saturday, October 31, 2023 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: Monday, November 2, 2023 Date Of Polls: Tuesday, November 17, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

State Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is October 30 and the last date for filing of nominations is November 6. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9. The date of polls is November 25, 2023.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is October 13 for Phase 1 and October 21 is the date for Phase 2. The last date for filing nominations is October 20 for Phase 1 and October 30 is the date for Phase 2. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 for Phase 1 and October 31 is the date for Phase 2. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23 for Phase 1 and November 3 is for Phase 2. The dates of polls are November 7 and November 17, 2023.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is November 3 and the last date for filing nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The date of polls is November 30, 2023.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: The date for filing of nominations is October 13 and the last date for filing of nominations is October 20. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 23. The date of polls is November 7, 2023.

