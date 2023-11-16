Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Can Tulsiram Silawat Retain His Turf Or Will Congress Remerge In Sanwer?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Can Tulsiram Silawat Retain His Turf Or Will Congress Remerge In Sanwer?

Sanwer Assembly constituency has been somewhat of a home turf for current MLA Tulsiram Silawat who has won the seat thrice since 2008 elections.

Since its formation in 1962, the Sanwer Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: The Sanwer Assembly constituency is one of the 230 Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) constituencies of Madhya Pradesh located in Indore district of the election-bound state.

Trending Now

Since its formation in 1962, the Sanwer Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

You may like to read

In recent history, the Sanwer Assembly constituency has been somewhat of a home turf for current MLA Tulsiram Silawat who has won the seat thrice since 2008 elections, losing only once in 2013 to BJP’s Rajesh Sonkar in 2013.

Silawat had won the Sanwer seat for the second time in 2018 Madhya Pradesh Elections on a Congress ticket, before jumping to the BJP camp during the infamous fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress regime in the state in 2020. Silawat emerged victorious once again in the 2020 by-poll when he defeated Congress candidate Premchand Guddu by a massive margin of 53,264 votes.

Sanwer Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates

In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Tulsiram Silawat is pitted against Congress candidate Reena Baurasi Setiya as the opposition party looks to wrest power from the incumbent BJP and avenge the former Congress leader’s 2020 “betrayal”.

Madhya Pradesh is headed for a close poll battle between the incumbent BJP and the opposition Congress as the state heads to polls on November 17.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 21 October 2023

Nomination ends: 30 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 02 November 2023

Date of polling: November 17, 2023

Date of counting: December 3, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.