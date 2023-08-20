Home

‘Your Chacha Has Come’: Arvind Kejriwal Sounds Poll Bugle in Madhya Pradesh, Slams ‘Mama’ Shivraj | Watch

In his speech, the Delhi chief minister tried to reach out to various sections of society and alleged political parties used to make announcements in their manifestos and later forget them.

Bhopal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna where is launched a scathing attack against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and appealed to people to stop believing in “mama” who has “deceived his nephews and nieces”. “I got to know there is a ‘Mama’ in Madhya Pradesh. He has cheated his nephews and nieces, do not trust him. Now your ‘Chacha’ has come, do not trust your ‘Mama’, show trust in your ‘Chacha’. I will build schools, colleges & hospitals and provide jobs for the youth of Madhya Pradesh,” CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also assured various “guarantees” including free power, medical treatment and construction of quality schools besides a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed youths in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH | Satna, Madhya Pradesh | Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal says “I got to know there is a ‘Mama’ in Madhya Pradesh. He has cheated his nephews and nieces, do not trust him. Now your ‘Chacha’ has come, do not trust your ‘Mama’, show trust in your ‘Chacha’.… pic.twitter.com/UMx0zCJgAk — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 20, 2023

In his speech, the Delhi chief minister tried to reach out to various sections of society and alleged political parties used to make announcements in their manifestos and later forget them. Even leaders who release the manifesto of their respective political parties don’t read that document but Kejriwal’s guarantees will be fulfilled, he said.

“You people have given enough opportunities to BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Look at our governments in Delhi and Punjab, we will fulfil all guarantees. This is Kejriwal’s guarantee,” he said. The AAP is trying to make inroads into Madhya Pradesh where assembly elections are due later this year.

Kejriwal further said, if voted to power, the AAP government will construct quality schools for providing free education. “(We will provide) free treatment including tests and surgeries costing Rs 20 lakh in hospitals, and an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to unemployed youths,” he said.

On the power front, the AAP leader promised free power for up to 300 units with 24-hour uninterrupted supply. He said electricity bills due till November 30 will be waived if AAP is voted to power. Kejriwal said services of employees engaged in temporary or contractual jobs will be regularised and cited the examples of Delhi and Punjab where AAP is in power.

“In Delhi, we have given government jobs to 2 lakh people and created 12 lakh jobs in the private sector. In Punjab, the AAP government has provided government employment to 31,000 and created 3 lakh jobs in the private sector,” he said.

Amit Shah Releases ‘Report Card’ of MP BJP Govt, Says It Removed BIMARU Tag from State

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released the Madhya Pradesh government’s ‘report card’ from 2003-2023 and said the BJP government in these years successfully removed the BIMARU (laggard) category tag from the state, which, according to him, was a legacy of the Congress regime.

He said the people of the state took a historic decision in 2003 by removing the government of “Mr Bantadhar”, apparently referring to senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

The BJP government laid the foundation of making the state developed and self-reliant in the last 20 years, he said.

Shah released the government’s ‘report card’ of 20 years at a function in the Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP BJP president VD Sharma and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

