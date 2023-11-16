Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Will Lotus Bloom Again in Ujjain South Constituency?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Will Lotus Bloom Again in Ujjain South Constituency?

In 2018 assembly election, Mohan Yadav of the BJP won the seat by defeating Rajendra Vashishtha (raju Bhaiya) of the Congress with a margin of 18960 votes.

There are a total of 2,43,747 voters in the seat, which includes 1,23,750 male voters, and 1,19,979 female voters.

Ujjain South Assembly Election 2023: Ujjain South is an assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh that comes under Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency. Ujjain South comes in Ujjain district and Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh. It is categorised as a urban seat.

Ujjain South Election 2023: List Of Key Candidates

Dr Mohan Yadav: BJP

Er Chetan Premnarayan Yadav: Congress

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Poll: November 17

Date of Counting of Votes: December 3

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Check Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 21

Start of nomination: October 21

Last Date of making nominations: October 30

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 31

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: November 2

Date of Counting: December 3

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: What Are Key Issues

Several issues such as the CM face, unemployment, and corruption are likely to take centre stage as electors vote for the next government of Madhya Pradesh. As Shivraj Singh Chouhan is facing anti-incumbency, which is probably one of the reasons his party has stopped short of projecting him as the CM face.

Crime against women will be another issue that the Congress has targeted the ruling BJP government in the state for a long time.

Unemployment will also be a key poll issue as lakhs of youth vote in the state polls. This time Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised to provide a job to each household if his party returns to power.

Education and health are equally important for the overall welfare of citizens and will be the key issues in the state this time. Even as schools have been opened in rural areas, there is a shortage of qualified teachers and infrastructure.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.