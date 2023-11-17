Home

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Live Updates: Amid Tight Security, Voting For 230 Seats Begins

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Live Updates: Amid Tight Security, Voting For 230 Seats Begins

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: A total of 64,626 polling stations have been set up in the state. Among these, 64,523 are main booths and 103 associate (sahayak) stations.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: All arrangements have been made for a single phase voting covering all the 230 assembly seats.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Live Updates: Amid tight security, the polling for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will begin at 7 AM. The voting on Friday will decide the electoral fate of 2,533 candidates, including political bigwigs like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath, in a poll that will be a largely bipolar battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

All arrangements have been made for a single phase voting covering all the 230 assembly seats — 47 of them reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes — in the state which has more than 5.6 crore registered electors, a top poll official said on Thursday.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in all the assembly segments except in Baihar, Lanjhi and Paraswada seats in Balaghat district, 55 booths in Mandla district’s Bichhiya and Mandla seats and 40 polling stations of Dindori district, all Naxalite affected, where voting time is 7 am to 3 pm, Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Check Live Updates Here

