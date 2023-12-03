Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Kamal Nath Holds Meeting At Congress Office As Counting of Votes Underway | WATCH

The Poll of Polls gave a clear majority to the BJP with 126 seats, while the Congress is likely to bag 100 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The state went to polls on November 17.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath held a meeting at the party office in Bhopal as the counting of votes in the state is underway. According to the early trends, the saffron camp is leading in over 100 seats. The Poll of Polls gave a clear majority to the BJP with 126 seats, while the Congress is likely to bag 100 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The state went to polls on November 17.

The counting for 230 assembly seats in MP is being held at 52 district headquarters, officials said.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh Congress chief @OfficeOfKNath holds meeting at party office in Bhopal as counting of votes in the state is underway.#MadhyaPradeshElection2023

#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI (Full video is available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/5amCGJqd7N — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 3, 2023

As many as 2,533 candidates are in the fray, including political bigwigs like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath, in a poll that was largely a bipolar battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

