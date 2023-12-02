Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming of Counting of Votes

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming of Counting of Votes

The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls will take place on December 3 as decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections was held on 17 November 2023 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3, as per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule of events.

Trending Now

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Date And Time

The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls will take place on December 3 as decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

You may like to read

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: How To Check Result

India.com will bring you live updates related to Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023. For 360-degree coverage, you can also watch Zee News’ Live TV online. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here – zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.

Keep an eye on this space for the latest updates on vote tallies and trend analysis. For insightful stories about polls, grab your phone and download India.com’s app on Android or iOS devices. Tune in to live coverage of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Results on YouTube and the renowned video streaming platform Zee5.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Steps To Check Result On ECI Website

Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at https://eci.gov.in/.

Click on the ‘Election’ tab. Click on ‘Madhya Pradesh.’

A new window will appear.

Results of Assembly Elections 2023 for the preferred state will be displayed on your screen.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Steps To Check Result On Apps

Visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Voter Helpline app.

Submit your credentials for registration.

You can either skip this or register on the app.

Once done, go to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to find the results for ‘Assembly Elections 2023’ and select Madhya Pradesh.

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.