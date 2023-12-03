By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023 WINNERS LIST: CHECK Constituency Wise Winners/Losers HERE
In 2020, 22 Congress MLAs defected to BJP and Shivraj Singh Chouhan formed a BJP government again in the state. In the three years after that, the BJP tried to balance the power equation among the newcomers and the old party horses.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023 WINNERS LIST: The counting of votes for the high-octane Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 started at 8 PM on Sunday. Most exit polls on Thursday predicted the advantage of BJP in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly with India Today survey predicting a clean sweep by the saffron party. The state of Madhya Pradesh has always been a bastion for the BJP. For the past 20 years, barring 2018 when Congress formed the government for a brief 18 months, the state has always voted for the saffron camp.
In the final lap, Chouhan had made several announcements, including the Ladli Behna Scheme, to provide monthly financial support to women.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023 WINNERS LIST: (List Will Be Updated with latest news from the counting centre)
1 Sheopur
2 Vijaypur
3 Sabalagadh
4 Jaura
5 Sumaoli
6 Morena
7 Dimani
8 Ambah
9 Ater
10 Bhind
11 Lahar
12 Mehgaon
13 Gohad
14 Gwalior Rural
15 Gwalior
16 Gwalior East
17 Gwalior South
18 Bhitarwar
19 Dabara
20 Sewda
21 Bhander
22 Datia
23 Karera
24 Pohari
25 Shivpuri
26 Pichhore
27 Kolaras
28 Bamori
29 Guna Panna
30 Chachoda
31 Raghogarh
32 Ashok Nagar
33 Chanderi
34 Mungaoli
35 Bina
36 Khurai
37 Surkhi
38 Deori
39 Rehli
40 Naryawali
41 Sagar
42 Banda
43 Tikamgarh
44 Jatara
45 Prithvipur
46 Niwari
47 Khargapur
48 Maharajpur
49 Chandla
50 Rajnagar
51 Chhatarpur
52, Bijawar
53 Malhara
54 Pathariya
55 Damoh
56 Jabera
57 Hatta
58 Pawai
59 Gunnour
60 Panna
61 Chitrakoot
62 Raigaon
63 Satna
64 Nagod
65 Maihar
66 Amarpatan
67 Rampur
68 Sirmour
69 Semariya
70 Teonthar
71 Mauganj
72 Deotalab
73 Mangawan
74 Rewa
75 Gurh
76 Churhat
77 Sidhi
78 Sihawal
79 Chitrangi
80 Singarauli
81 Devsar
82 Dhouhani
83 Beohari
84 Jaisinghnagar
85 Jaitpur
86 Kotama
87 Anuppur
88 Pushprajgarh
89 Bandhavgarh
90 Manpur
91 Badwara
92 Vijayraghavgarh
93 Mudwara
94 Bahoriband
95 Patan
96 Bargi
97 Jabalpur East
98 Jabalpur North
99 Jabalpur Cantt
100 Jabalpur West
101 Panagar
102 Sihora
103 Shahpura
104 Dindori
105 Bichhiya
106 Niwas
107 Mandla
108 Baihar
109 Lanji
110 Paraswada
111 Balaghat
112 Waraseoni
113 Katangi
114 Barghat
115 Seoni
116 Keolari
117 Lakhanadon
118 Gotegaon
119 Narsingpur
120 Tendukheda
121 Gadarwara
122 Junnardeo
123 Amarwara
124 Chourai
125 Sausar
126. Chhindwara
127 Parasiya
128 Pandhurna
129 Multai
130 Amla
131 Betul
132 Ghodadongri
133 Bhainsdehi
134 Timarni
135 Harda
136 Seoni Malwa
137 Hoshangabad
138 Sohagpur
139 Pipariya
140 Udaipura
141 Bhojpur
142 Sanchi
143 Silwani
144 Vidisha
145 Basoda
146 Kurwai
147 Sironj
148 Shamshabad
149 Berasia
150 Bhopal Uttar
151 Narela Vishvas
152 Bhopal Dakshina-Pashchim
153 Bhopal Madhya
154 Govindpura
155 Huzur
156 Budhni
157 Ashta
158 Icchawar
159 Sehore
160 Narsinghgarh
161 Biaora
162 Rajgarh
163 Khilchipur
164 Sarangpur
165 Susner
166 Agar
167 Shajapur
168 Shujalpur
169 Kalapipal
170 Sonkatch
171 Dewas
172 Hatpipliya
173 Khategaon
174 Bagli
175 Mandhata
176 Harsud
177 Khandwa
178 Pandhana
179 Nepanagar
180 Burhanpur
181 Bhikangaon
182 Badwaha
183 Maheshwar
184 Kasrawad
185 Khargone
186 Bhagwanpura
187 Sendhwa
188 Rajpur
189 Pansemal
190 Barwani
191 Alirajpur
192 Jobat
193 Jhabua
194 Thandla
195 Petlawad
196 Sardarpur
197 Gandhwani
198 Kukshi
199 Manawar
200 Dharampuri
201 Dhar
202 Badnawar
203 Depalpur
204 Indore-1
205 Indore-2
206 Indore-3
207 Indore-4
208 Indore-5
209 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow
210 Rau
211 Sanwer
212 Nagda-Khachrod
213 Mahidpur
214 Tarana
215 Ghatiya
216 Ujjain North
217 Ujjain South
218 Badnagar
219 Ratlam Rural
220 Ratlam City
221 Sailana
222 Jaora
223 Alote
224 Mandsaur
225 Malhargarh
226 Suwasra
227 Garoth
228 Manasa
229 Neemuch
Madhya Pradesh has remained a BJP bastion for the past 20 years, barring 2018 when Congress formed the government for a brief 18 months. In the three years after that, BJP tried to balance the power equation among the newcomers and the old party horses. In the final lap, Chouhan had made several announcements, including the Ladli Behna Scheme, to provide monthly financial support to women.
According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh has a total electorate count of 5,60,50,925, comprising 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1,373 individuals identifying as the third gender. The voter turnout in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections reached 77.15 percent. Additionally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorized individuals aged 80 and above, as well as those with physical challenges, to exercise their voting rights from the comfort of their homes using ballot papers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections of 2023.
