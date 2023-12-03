Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023 WINNERS LIST: CHECK Constituency Wise Winners/Losers HERE

In 2020, 22 Congress MLAs defected to BJP and Shivraj Singh Chouhan formed a BJP government again in the state. In the three years after that, the BJP tried to balance the power equation among the newcomers and the old party horses.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Winner List

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023 WINNERS LIST: The counting of votes for the high-octane Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 started at 8 PM on Sunday. Most exit polls on Thursday predicted the advantage of BJP in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly with India Today survey predicting a clean sweep by the saffron party. The state of Madhya Pradesh has always been a bastion for the BJP. For the past 20 years, barring 2018 when Congress formed the government for a brief 18 months, the state has always voted for the saffron camp.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023 WINNERS LIST: (List Will Be Updated with latest news from the counting centre)

1 Sheopur

2 Vijaypur

3 Sabalagadh

4 Jaura

5 Sumaoli

6 Morena

7 Dimani

8 Ambah

9 Ater

10 Bhind

11 Lahar

12 Mehgaon

13 Gohad

14 Gwalior Rural

15 Gwalior

16 Gwalior East

17 Gwalior South

18 Bhitarwar

19 Dabara

20 Sewda

21 Bhander

22 Datia

23 Karera

24 Pohari

25 Shivpuri

26 Pichhore

27 Kolaras

28 Bamori

29 Guna Panna

30 Chachoda

31 Raghogarh

32 Ashok Nagar

33 Chanderi

34 Mungaoli

35 Bina

36 Khurai

37 Surkhi

38 Deori

39 Rehli

40 Naryawali

41 Sagar

42 Banda

43 Tikamgarh

44 Jatara

45 Prithvipur

46 Niwari

47 Khargapur

48 Maharajpur

49 Chandla

50 Rajnagar

51 Chhatarpur

52, Bijawar

53 Malhara

54 Pathariya

55 Damoh

56 Jabera

57 Hatta

58 Pawai

59 Gunnour

60 Panna

61 Chitrakoot

62 Raigaon

63 Satna

64 Nagod

65 Maihar

66 Amarpatan

67 Rampur

68 Sirmour

69 Semariya

70 Teonthar

71 Mauganj

72 Deotalab

73 Mangawan

74 Rewa

75 Gurh

76 Churhat

77 Sidhi

78 Sihawal

79 Chitrangi

80 Singarauli

81 Devsar

82 Dhouhani

83 Beohari

84 Jaisinghnagar

85 Jaitpur

86 Kotama

87 Anuppur

88 Pushprajgarh

89 Bandhavgarh

90 Manpur

91 Badwara

92 Vijayraghavgarh

93 Mudwara

94 Bahoriband

95 Patan

96 Bargi

97 Jabalpur East

98 Jabalpur North

99 Jabalpur Cantt

100 Jabalpur West

101 Panagar

102 Sihora

103 Shahpura

104 Dindori

105 Bichhiya

106 Niwas

107 Mandla

108 Baihar

109 Lanji

110 Paraswada

111 Balaghat

112 Waraseoni

113 Katangi

114 Barghat

115 Seoni

116 Keolari

117 Lakhanadon

118 Gotegaon

119 Narsingpur

120 Tendukheda

121 Gadarwara

122 Junnardeo

123 Amarwara

124 Chourai

125 Sausar

126. Chhindwara

127 Parasiya

128 Pandhurna

129 Multai

130 Amla

131 Betul

132 Ghodadongri

133 Bhainsdehi

134 Timarni

135 Harda

136 Seoni Malwa

137 Hoshangabad

138 Sohagpur

139 Pipariya

140 Udaipura

141 Bhojpur

142 Sanchi

143 Silwani

144 Vidisha

145 Basoda

146 Kurwai

147 Sironj

148 Shamshabad

149 Berasia

150 Bhopal Uttar

151 Narela Vishvas

152 Bhopal Dakshina-Pashchim

153 Bhopal Madhya

154 Govindpura

155 Huzur

156 Budhni

157 Ashta

158 Icchawar

159 Sehore

160 Narsinghgarh

161 Biaora

162 Rajgarh

163 Khilchipur

164 Sarangpur

165 Susner

166 Agar

167 Shajapur

168 Shujalpur

169 Kalapipal

170 Sonkatch

171 Dewas

172 Hatpipliya

173 Khategaon

174 Bagli

175 Mandhata

176 Harsud

177 Khandwa

178 Pandhana

179 Nepanagar

180 Burhanpur

181 Bhikangaon

182 Badwaha

183 Maheshwar

184 Kasrawad

185 Khargone

186 Bhagwanpura

187 Sendhwa

188 Rajpur

189 Pansemal

190 Barwani

191 Alirajpur

192 Jobat

193 Jhabua

194 Thandla

195 Petlawad

196 Sardarpur

197 Gandhwani

198 Kukshi

199 Manawar

200 Dharampuri

201 Dhar

202 Badnawar

203 Depalpur

204 Indore-1

205 Indore-2

206 Indore-3

207 Indore-4

208 Indore-5

209 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow

210 Rau

211 Sanwer

212 Nagda-Khachrod

213 Mahidpur

214 Tarana

215 Ghatiya

216 Ujjain North

217 Ujjain South

218 Badnagar

219 Ratlam Rural

220 Ratlam City

221 Sailana

222 Jaora

223 Alote

224 Mandsaur

225 Malhargarh

226 Suwasra

227 Garoth

228 Manasa

229 Neemuch

According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh has a total electorate count of 5,60,50,925, comprising 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1,373 individuals identifying as the third gender. The voter turnout in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections reached 77.15 percent. Additionally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorized individuals aged 80 and above, as well as those with physical challenges, to exercise their voting rights from the comfort of their homes using ballot papers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections of 2023.

