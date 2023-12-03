Home

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting To Begin In Morena, Agar, Banda, Gwalior, Amla

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Counting has begun in the constituencies of Morena, Agar, Banda, Gwalior and Amla. Check live updates here..

New Delhi: State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Chhattisgarh was the only state whose polling was held in two phases while the polling for other states was done in a single phase. While the voting was done on different dates, the counting of votes for all five states, i.e. State Assembly Elections 2023 Results will be announced today, on December 3, 2023. Speaking of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, there are a total of 230 seats where polling was held; check latest, live updates with respect to the Morena, Agar, Banda, Gwalior and Amla constituencies of MP..

