Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Tomorrow: Check Voting Timing, Key Constituencies, Candidates

Voting in Madhya Pradesh will take place in a single phase on Friday, November 17 from 7 AM onwards. The results will be declared on December 3.

Some of the key seats in Madhya Pradesh on which the election is being contested include Chhindwara, Indore-1, Budhni, Narsingpur, Lahar and Datia.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Madhya Pradesh is all set to go for polling on Friday, November 17 to elect representatives for 230 seats. The single-phase voting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 will begin at 7 AM. As per the Election Commission, there are 5.6 crore voters in 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 2.88 crore are male voters and 2.72 crore are female voters. This time, a total of 22.36 lakh young voters will be voting for the first time.

Ahead of the elections, all the polling teams will reach the polling stations by evening on Thursday and take charge. There will be four members deployed in one polling team. There are a total of 2049 polling stations in seven assembly constituencies in Bhopal.

Of these, a maximum 373 polling stations are in Govindpura assembly constituency. Similarly, 270 in Berasia, 246 in Bhopal Uttar, 332 in Narela, 235 in Bhopal Dakshin Paschim, 245 in Bhopal Madhya and 348 polling stations in Huzur assembly constituency.

There are 510 critical polling stations in the district. There will be webcasting of 1044 polling stations and videography of 125 polling stations and along with this, there are also 46 vulnerable polling stations in the district. 510 micro observers will be deployed in the polling stations of the assembly constituencies and 185 sector officers have been deployed, the release added.

Besides, 2049 EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) and VVPAT machines will be used in all seven assembly constituencies and apart from it, there will be 20 percent CU (Control Unit), 20 percent BU (Ballot Unit) and 30 percent VVPAT in reserve, it added, elaborating that there are 300 model polling stations and 111 women polling stations have been established in the district. A total of 2254 polling parties, including reserve teams have been deployed to conduct the voting.

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Voting Date And Time

Voting in Madhya Pradesh will take place in a single phase on Friday, November 17 from 7 AM onwards. The results will be declared on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Total Constituencies

In total, there are 230 assembly seats in the state. Congress won the 2018 assembly election in Madhya Pradesh with 114 seats and the BJP won just 109 seats.

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Key Candidates

Kamal Nath, Vikram Mastal and Govind Singh from Congress and Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, Ambrish Sharma from the BJP are some of the top candidates in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Key Constituencies

Some of the key seats in Madhya Pradesh on which the election is being contested include Chhindwara, Indore-1, Budhni, Narsingpur, Lahar and Datia.

Chhindwara: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in direct contest with Vivek Bunty Sahu of the BJP in Chhindwara Assembly constituency.

Indore-1: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya has been fielded against Sanjay Shukla of the Congress in Indore-1 Assembly constituency.

Budhni: Incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fielded by the BJP against Vikram Mastal from the Congress in Madhya Pradesh’s Budhni seat.

Narsingpur: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel from the BJP has been fielded from Narsingpur against Lakhan Singh Patel of the Congress.

