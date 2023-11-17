Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: State Records 60.52 PC Polling Till 3 PM

Gwalior, Nov 17 (ANI): Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Gwalior on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: The Elections Commission of India (ECI) in its latest release said that a voter turnout of 60.52 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in all the 230 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh Elections. The elections for the state assembly are underway on Friday. Till 1 pm, Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 45.40 per cent. Talking about the highest and lowest turnout, the ECI said that Agar Malwa recorded 69.96 per cent voter turnout while Alirajpur recorded 50.66 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm.

Anuppur recorded 62.47 per cent voter turnout, Betul recorded 63.66 per cent voter turnout, Bhopal, the state’s capital recorded 45.34 per cent voter turnout, while 67.09 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Chhindwara, former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Kamal Nath’s constituency.

In Damoh it was recorded at 64.83 per cent, Datia at 58.34 per cent, Guna at 63.10 per cent while in Indore, it was 54.89 per cent till 3 pm.

Voting for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 am on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh is proving to be a tough fight for the BJP, with the fatigue factor associated with sitting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been in power for close to two decades.

Webcasting has also been made available at about 42,000 polling stations.

Nearly 700 companies of the central forces and two lakh police personnel of the state have been deployed for security during the poll.

The election will decide the electoral fates of over 2,500 candidates.

Nearly 5.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. It includes 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore women voters. There are over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled, officials said.

The polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons.

The counting of votes for the five states including Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be done on December 3.

The primary battle is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with other political parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) also in the fray.

The major battle in the state includes BJP’s big leaders such as the current Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budhni, Prahlad Singh Patel at Narsinghpur, former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from Dimni, Faggan Singh Kulaste from Niwas, and Congress’s senior leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath from Chhindwara.

(With ANI inputs)

